In India, you can order groceries while getting ready for work and have them delivered before you step out of the shower. Need a plumber, an electrician or even a phone charger? There is probably an app for that. This is the India that NRIs often miss and foreigners are fascinated by: convenience at the tap of a button, affordable services, household help and a delivery culture that has made waiting for anything feel almost unnecessary.

But there is one thing no app can deliver to your doorstep: clean air.

For Arjun Vaidya, a Mumbai-based entrepreneur who has often spoken about why he prefers life in India to living abroad, this realisation has become deeply personal. He said in an Instagram post that both his daughters recently came down with croup, a respiratory illness, and his nine-month-old needed a nebuliser. His father, who had undergone bypass surgery and has four stents, also struggled to breathe after fluid built up in his lungs. In the post that has struck a chord online, Vaidya questioned whether the conveniences of Indian life were worth the price families were paying for the air they breathe.

And this is no longer a problem that can be dismissed as Delhi's annual winter pollution crisis. The latest readings show just how widespread the problem has become. On Monday (November 23), Delhi's AQI stood at 249, according to CPCB readings. Mumbai, often considered to have an advantage because of its coastal location, was also struggling. IITM's Mumbai air-quality monitoring system recorded an AQI of 266 at Colaba at 8 am, while Malad recorded 206. Other cities were hardly untouched. The latest city readings also showed elevated pollution in Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

The numbers may vary across monitoring stations and measurement systems, but the larger picture is difficult to ignore: India's air-quality problem is not confined to the northern plains. Coastal cities, too, are feeling the pinch.

Most of the users agreed with Vaidya's comments.

"Would you trade lungs for 10 minute delivery?" commented one user. "Issue isn't India. It's our inability to decongest our cities," said another.

"Reading this 5 minutes after nebulizing my 10 month old," said Dubai-born fashion designer and content creator Simone Khambatta who is settled in Mumbai.

A section of users said people should get together to change the conditions in India, and also offered a perspective.

"Though I agree with all of your points, I would always choose to fight with the problem and find the solution rather than letting my child go and unknowingly teaching him if the problem comes just run. Hence I returned to India consciously last year, devoting my weekends for clean-up drives and plantation drives," said one user.

"I spent my life up until 30 in USA. It's a SLOG ok. Unless you're making 200k plus, it's a f*****g slog. I don't want to work myself to the bone at office then clean house all night every day and have no time for my child and also worry about every penny we spend. I get so much time with him as a part time freelancer in India and life is comfy here," another user commented.

Vaidya, however, made it clear that he will never leave the country in the comment section.