From how the stage looks, to how the 'judging' panel is seated at 60 degrees in the camera frame, to the words used to promote the whole thing, and the tone of delivery, nearly every cultural cue about the Cockroach Janta Party's new platform for performances is a nod to the self-effacing show 'India's Got Latent'.

It may be a mere coincidence that the 'Cockroach Club', which launched with an episode shot in Pune that remains to be released, was shot a week after comedian Samay Raina wrapped up the second season of his 'Latent' show.

The CJP's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, had once dismissed 'Latent' as a show he did not like. During the group's maiden on-ground protest in June, over paper leaks that forced the resignation of the education minister, he was asked if he would ever want to be on the 'Latent' judging/roasting panel. "India's Got Latent? Main nahin jaunga yaar. Mujhe pasand nahin hai (I won't go. I don't like it)," he said then.

While Dipke happened to not be there for the maiden taping, the CJP seems to like the format now, with its own spin on the comedy club tradition. The satirical tone of its 'Cockroach Club' is already on-brand for the GenZ-coded 'party', which is named after an insult. Plus, there's a bit of a rub-off from the millennial generation, a version of 'Gandhigiri' made famous by Sanjay Dutt's 'Munnabhai MBBS', the 2003 film that packaged Mahatma Gandhi's ideals in some light-hearted comedy, bringing 'Bapu' ('Father' of the Nation) to a whole new generation.

The CJP's poster for its first Cockroach Club event carried the tagline 'Comedy. Satire. A conversation on Bapu.' It billed the event as 'Legacy of Bapu', held on Saturday evening at Gandhi Bhavan in Pune's Kothrud for about 250 people. CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka termed it three hours of comedy, satire and conversation on Gandhi. He told The Hindu that the party, which the founders describe as "not a political party", is exploring whether future gatherings could be presented as regular episodes, along the lines of stand-up comedy shows on OTT platforms. His post on X after the event, "Cockroach Club has started! Full episode out soon!", already spoke that language.

The party's X post about the event had 'Latent' written all over it. "Oye hoye kya scene hai!" it posted, the hookline of 'Chai Ki Tapri', a song that emerged from Episode 1 of 'Latent' Season 2.

The format has been borrowed and reworked several times, and is admittedly not Samay Raina's original idea.

Sign Of Times: From 'Kill Tony' To 'Cockroaches'

'Latent' was inspired by 'Kill Tony', an American live show in which unknown comedians get a minute at the mic before the hosts roast them. That itself was a satirical version of the international 'Got Talent' franchise. Raina took the playful cruelty of 'Kill Tony' and added his own touch to it. Chief among those is a unique scoring system that rewards self-awareness over sheer skill. Contestants rate themselves before each performance, and if the judge panel's average matches the self-rating, the contestant wins, no matter how good or bad the performance is.

The show's dank humour made it a phenomenon on YouTube. That same humour brought it down for a bit. In 2025, an incest-related joke by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, aka 'Beer Biceps', on the show led to FIRs in several states. Samay Raina responded by taking all the show's episodes off YouTube. The case reached the Supreme Court, which rebuked those involved.

Samay Raina eventually released a solo special speaking about how it's best to apologise when you can't really fight.

Read | Samay Raina Says He Felt Fear, Guilt, Anxiety, Psychosis

'Latent' came back this year on YouTube, with Netflix picking it up too, a rare double deal. Samay Raina's version, now bigger, remains far less political than the CJP intends for its own version to be.

Saurav Das described the Cockroach Club as a "physical space for the younger generation". It would host lectures and discussions on the ideas of Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, BR Ambedkar, and other thinkers, alongside film screenings, live performances, and stand-up comedy.

"We will use this platform to discuss how to take this movement forward, how to get more and more people to join, and channelise the energy of the youth in a structured manner to bring a change in the country," he said.

So far, the self-described 'pressure group' has held major protests on paper leaks and the issue of alleged electoral fraud.

Ashutosh Ranka has said the 'club' is part of a national effort, and the plan is to take it "to every corner of the country", including remote villages. Delhi is likely next in line for now.

Read | 'No More Jantar Mantar Protest Calls': Vow By CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka In Court