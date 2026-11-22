For passengers booking a flight, a confirmation usually means one thing: their journey is scheduled, and the airline will keep them informed if anything changes. But for several SpiceJet customers, the experience has been markedly different, with cancellations, delayed communication and difficulties accessing customer support adding to the uncertainty.

The airline's growing operational troubles have now drawn renewed scrutiny over its booking practices and passenger services. Even as several flights face disruptions, passengers have reported being left to independently discover whether their flights are operating, with little clarity on cancellations, alternative arrangements or refunds.

The concerns extend beyond delays and cancellations to a more fundamental question: are passengers being adequately informed before they turn up at airports or make travel arrangements?

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No Cancellation Alerts For Passengers

Simran Juneja, a marketing professional who booked a SpiceJet flight to go home for Diwali, said she received no official communication about the cancellation.

"The airline left me completely in the dark. I received no notification about the flight cancellation, and there was no follow-up communication either," she said.

Juneja said the lack of information became particularly concerning when she realised that another person she knew was also preparing to board the same flight, unaware that it had been cancelled.

"I had to inform someone I knew about the cancellation because they had not received any notification from the airline and were preparing to travel on the same flight," she said.

READ | SpiceJet Cancels 4 Dubai Flights After Unpaid Dues Halts Check-In Services

She also described difficulties in reaching customer support, alleging that the available assistance was largely automated and did not provide passengers with the information they needed.

"It was a bot that directed me to a link, but the flight details were not available there. The airline appeared to have removed the cancelled flights from the list, making it difficult to even find information about what had happened," Juneja said.

According to her, checking the flight status online did not help either. With no explanation available through the usual channels, she eventually searched for the flight number separately on the airline's website and discovered that the service had been cancelled.

"I tried checking the status online, but it wasn't working. There was no information explaining why. I eventually went to the airline's website, specifically searched for my flight number and then found out that it had been cancelled," she said.

Juneja said she received a refund only after approaching the online travel platform through which she had made the booking.

" A friend of mine who faced a similar situation is still waiting for a refund," she added.

Her account highlights another concern emerging from the disruptions: passengers may have to depend on third-party booking platforms and individual complaints to secure information or refunds that they would ordinarily expect directly from the airline.

Bookings Continue Amid Operational Uncertainty

Questions have also emerged over the availability of tickets on routes where the airline has faced significant operational restrictions.

A review of SpiceJet's online booking process on November 22 found that passengers could proceed with booking attempts for Delhi-Dubai and Delhi-Mumbai services scheduled for November 24, reaching the payment stage without a specific warning about the reported disruptions.

The Delhi-Dubai service is particularly significant given the restrictions imposed by Dubai Airports on SpiceJet's check-in operations.

On November 12, Dubai Airports suspended check-in services for the airline over outstanding dues of 14 million dirhams, approximately Rs 35.8 crore, owed to ground-handling company dnata.

The disruption affected flights connecting Dubai with Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Amritsar. Several services were cancelled, while departures to India were also affected.

The continued availability of tickets for such routes, without a prominent disruption warning, raises questions about how passengers are being informed of the operational status of the services they are paying for.

Show-Cause Notice Issued

The mounting disruptions have also attracted the attention of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet on November 17.

The aviation regulator has given the airline seven days to explain multiple instances of alleged operational and regulatory non-compliance.

The notice flags eight areas of concern, including a deterioration in on-time performance, an increase in flight delays and cancellations, and failure to operate services in accordance with approved schedules.

The DGCA has also raised concerns over inadequate passenger facilitation during disruptions, pointing to the inconvenience caused by repeated cancellations and delays.

A major concern highlighted by the regulator is that most of SpiceJet's aircraft remain grounded, while the airline has failed to provide a credible plan detailing how these aircraft will be brought back into commercial service.

The regulator has additionally flagged delayed payments to overseas service providers, uncertainty surrounding the renewal of mandatory insurance coverage and the airline's failure to clear an earlier penalty despite repeated reminders.

Concerns have also been raised over SpiceJet's compliance with eligibility requirements for scheduled international operations and the Route Dispersal Guidelines, which require airlines to maintain services on designated routes, including those connecting smaller and remote cities.

The notice comes amid a broader deterioration in the airline's operating capacity. SpiceJet's domestic market share fell to 0.6 per cent in September, down from 1.2 per cent in August, while a significant portion of its fleet remains grounded.

The DGCA has sought an explanation from the airline on why further regulatory action should not be initiated over the alleged lapses.

Financial Revival Plans Face Operational Test

SpiceJet's difficulties come at a time when the airline is attempting to strengthen its financial position.

On November 18, its board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore through various financial instruments, subject to the necessary approvals. The proposed fundraising is intended to support its balance sheet, restore grounded aircraft and stabilise operations.

However, the proposed fundraising does not mean that the capital has already been secured. Until the airline can translate its revival plans into operational improvements, passengers are likely to remain concerned about the reliability of its services.