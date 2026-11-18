No SpiceJet flight has taken off from Mumbai since 7 pm on Tuesday, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at one of the country's busiest airports. Visuals showed a crowd gathered at the airline's counter at the airport, with frustrated passengers shouting slogans against the low-cost carrier.

The late-night departures are also affected due to the SpiceJet disruptions. A flight that was scheduled to depart at 11:30 pm is yet to begin boarding.

The passengers continue to face delays, adding to passengers' uncertainty. The passengers have alleged that SpiceJet has not provided information on the delay or the revised departure schedules.

READ | SpiceJet Cancels 4 Dubai Flights After Unpaid Dues Halts Check-In Services

With no clarity on when their flights will take off, passengers continue to wait at the airport.

SpiceJet is yet to comment on the flight delays.

SpiceJet flight operations have seen severe disruptions over the past few days. The budget carrier cancelled four flights from Dubai last Sunday after its ground-handling company halted check-in services over unpaid dues, NDTV Profit reported.

READ | SpiceJet Passengers Complain Of AC Malfunction, Airline Denies Charge

The airline owes the ground-handling company, Dnata, more than 14 million UAE dirhams, the report said. The suspension of the check-in services was limited to November 12.

Last Friday, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Friday had also issued a passenger advisory cautioning travellers about possible flight disruptions involving SpiceJet due to operational challenges faced by the airline.

On Saturday, the Mumbai airport shared a similar advisory for passengers.