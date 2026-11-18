Cash-strapped SpiceJet plans to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore to rebuild its shrinking fleet, shore up finances, and push ahead with its revival.

The airline has been grappling with operational challenges, a shrinking fleet, and flight disruptions and is seeking fresh capital to strengthen its balance sheet, meet operational requirements, and support fleet expansion.

The airline's Board of Directors approved the fundraising proposal on Wednesday and directed the management to expedite investment discussions with prospective investors.

The proposed funds could be raised through one or more routes, including a combination of equity and other permitted instruments, subject to necessary approvals.

The Board has also approved an increase in SpiceJet's authorised share capital from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 7,500 crore, a move that will require shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The airline cited geopolitical disruptions, airspace restrictions and a sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel prices (ATF) as factors adding to pressure on its operations. The jet fuel prices, it said, have more than doubled over the past few months.

The proposed capital infusion is expected to help the airline restore its network and strengthen its operations.

SpiceJet's last major completed fundraising was a Rs 3,000 crore Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), which concluded in September 2024.

"We believe this fundraise will provide an important opportunity to rebuild the airline, strengthen its operations and restore the brand," Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said, adding that the airline was focused on executing its revival plan.

