SpiceJet Passengers Complain Of AC Malfunction, Airline Denies Charge

Passengers on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur were left struggling with heat after the aircraft's air-conditioning system allegedly failed, with travellers reporting distress and panic inside the cabin before the flight eventually took off.

SpiceJet flight SG2471, scheduled to depart Delhi for Gorakhpur around 4:30 pm on Sunday, took off at approximately 5:50 pm, according to a passenger. The delay, coupled with the air-conditioning issue, left passengers inside the aircraft in uncomfortable conditions for nearly two hours.

One of the passengers, Virendra Upadhyay, speaking to NDTV said hot air was blowing inside the cabin as the AC was not functioning properly. He said the flight had children and senior citizens aboard.

"The AC of the flight was not functioning, and they made us sit inside the aircraft and wait in the heat. Children began crying and screaming because of the heat; other passengers also became increasingly anxious," Upadhyay said.

He alleged that the cabin became increasingly difficult to endure as passengers waited for the technical issue to be resolved. "It was a suffocating atmosphere inside the aircraft," he added.

As per the visuals shared by Upadhayay, one can see all passengers aboard using books kept near their seats as makeshift fans to cope with the heat.

As the situation escalated, some passengers reportedly asked for the aircraft door to be opened and got out of the plane, leading to a commotion. CISF personnel arrived at the spot and attempted to calm the passengers and ensure they returned inside the aircraft.

"The pilot subsequently informed passengers that there was a technical problem with the AC and that engineers were working to rectify it," Upadhayay said.

The passenger described the experience as extremely distressing, alleging that travellers were left drenched in sweat and struggling with the heat and claustrophobic conditions inside the aircraft.

Eventually, the air-conditioning system began functioning and the aircraft departed around 5:50 pm. Upadhyay said the AC started working properly around 30 minutes after take-off, bringing relief to passengers.

SpiceJet said in a statement that the flight was "delayed due to operational issues" and claimed that the "air conditioning remained operational throughout."

A SpiceJet spokesperson also said, "due to prevailing weather conditions in Delhi, some passengers may have experienced discomfort."