How Much Do SpiceJet Captains And First Officers Earn In 2026?

Airline pilots are seen as some of the highest-paid professionals in aviation. But, you might be surprised to know that their earnings can vary based on factors like experience, flight type, and the airline they fly for. From navigating busy domestic routes to handling long hours in the cockpit, the role of a pilot comes with a lot of responsibility. One of the most renowned airlines in India is SpiceJet. If you are someone who is interested in knowing how much the pilots earn on this airlines in 2026, read on to know more.

Also Read: How Much Do Air India Pilots Earn In 2026?

How Much Do SpiceJet First Officers Earn In 2026?

According to the official website of FMS Aviation Academy, SpiceJet first officers, also known as co-pilots, reportedly earn between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh per month. The salary can vary based on the pilot's flying experience as well as the type of aircraft they are assigned to operate.

How Much Do SpiceJet Captains Earn In 2026?

Flight captains at SpiceJet earn significantly more due to their higher level of experience and responsibility. As per the website, captains reportedly earn between Rs 4.5 lakh and Rs 6.5 lakh per month. The exact pay package depends on factors such as total flying experience and the aircraft type.

Also Read: How Much Do Qatar Airways Pilots Earn In 2026?

How Much Do Pilots At Other Airlines Earn In 2026?

If you are curious about pilot salaries across other Indian airlines, here's a reported breakdown: