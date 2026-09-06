How Much Do Qatar Airways Pilots Earn In 2026?

Qatar Airways pilots could take home some of the highest salaries in the airline industry in 2026, with experienced captains earning as much as QAR 1.6 million (approximately Rs 4.14 crore) a year. First officers, meanwhile, can earn up to QAR 660,000 (approximately Rs 1.71 crore) annually, depending on their experience, aircraft type and flying hours.

The figures make pilot jobs at Qatar Airways an attractive option for aviation professionals looking for international flying opportunities. The airline is based in Doha and operates flights across Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, South America and Oceania.

According to Aviation A2Z, the airline's pilot packages go beyond the basic salary. Pilots can also get housing support, travel benefits, transport assistance and allowances for international layovers. The salary is also tax-free under Qatar's employment system.

How Much Do Qatar Airways First Officers Earn?

First officers at Qatar Airways can earn between QAR 360,000 (approximately Rs 93 lakh) and QAR 660,000 (approximately Rs 1.71 crore) per year in 2026.

Newly recruited first officers are generally closer to the lower end of the range. Those with more experience and pilots flying long-haul aircraft can earn more, especially when monthly flying hours are higher.

The airline also offers opportunities for career progression. First officers can move into senior roles and eventually progress to captain positions as they gain experience.

ALSO READ: Which Airline Offers Best Business Class Experience In 2026? Flyers Reveal Clear Winner

Qatar Airways Captain Salary In 2026

The earning potential rises sharply for pilots who reach the captain rank. Qatar Airways captains can reportedly earn between QAR 900,000 (approximately Rs 2.33 crore) and QAR 1.6 million (approximately Rs 4.14 crore) a year.

Aircraft type, seniority and flying hours can affect the final figure. Captains flying wide-body aircraft such as the Airbus A350, Airbus A380, Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 can be towards the higher end of the range.

Some pilots can also receive additional payments for roles such as training and management responsibilities.

What Benefits Do Qatar Airways Pilots Get?

The salary is only one part of the overall package. Qatar Airways pilots reportedly receive company accommodation or housing support, medical and insurance coverage, transport benefits and concessional travel for eligible family members.

International pilots also receive layover allowances when operating overseas flights. The airline provides regular simulator training and career development opportunities as well.

Pilots who meet the eligibility requirements can also receive end-of-service benefits under company policies and local regulations.

ALSO READ: Air India Express Crew Uniforms Now Feature Designs Inspired By 5 States

Qatar Airways Fleet In 2026

The airline operates a large fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft. Its fleet includes 27 Airbus A320-200s, six A321neos, five A330-200s, 10 A330-300s, 34 A350-900s and 28 A350-1000s.

It also operates eight Airbus A380s, seven Boeing 777-200LRs, 57 Boeing 777-300ERs, 32 Boeing 787-8s and 27 Boeing 787-9s.

Qatar Airways also has several aircraft on order, including 40 Airbus A321neos, 10 A321LRs, 14 A350-1000s, 90 Boeing 777-9s, 58 Boeing 787-9s and 75 Boeing 787-10s.