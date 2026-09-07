10-Year-Old Couldn't Bear Pain Of Nepal Flood Victims, Donates Piggy Bank Savings

A tragedy or natural disaster, like Nepal floods, often brings out the good in people. A similar heartwarming news has been reported from Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh where a 10-year-old boy has offered to donate his biggest savings, his beloved piggy bank, for the cause. Alfaz Sheikh, who studies in Class 3, handed over his piggy bank to the district magistrate Mahendra Singh Tanwar. Alfaz said he could not bear the pain of the flood victims in Nepal and is doing whatever little he could.

"I saw on YouTube that many people lost their lives, and their homes, in the devastating Nepal floods. That's why I want to donate my piggy bank," he said.

Alfaz was saving money for the last one year, but when he saw the visuals of devastation in Nepal, he decided to give the deposit away and told his grandfather about it.

Also Read | Reporter's Diary: 10 Days In Nepal And Stories That Never Reached The Camera

Alfaz's effort has been praised online.

"Such a kind heart," commented one user on Instagram. "May God bless this child," said another.

Others saluted the 10-year-old with emojis.

The devastating August 26 flood that crashed through the China-Nepal border killed at least 1,384 people and left more than 5,500 missing across both countries. Efforts are underway in Nepal to search for the missing person amidst the debris.

Many communities near Rasuwa, the epicentre of the disaster, remain cut off, with the UN working alongside Nepal's government to get emergency supplies into devastated areas.

Nepal is observing a day of national mourning on Monday in memory of lives lost in the August 26 floods. The national flag is being flown at half-mast at government offices across the country, as well as at Nepali embassies and diplomatic missions abroad.

The Bhotekoshi floods tore through mountain districts, destroying roads, bridges and hydropower dams.

The disaster also affected downstream areas along the Trishuli River, including parts of Nuwakot and Dhading, disrupting transport, electricity, water supply and other essential services.