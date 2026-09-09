From Rescue Teams To Relief Funds, How Nepal Is Responding To Flood Crisis

Nepal's search and rescue operation was still underway, when the country was hit by an earthquake on September 8. The casualties from the glacier outburst, that took place on August 26, is increasing every day. The latest government update puts the death count at 1,367, with more than 5,100 people missing. So far, 13,646 people have been rescued, while 7,151 are receiving treatment. More than 21,000 security personnel have been deployed for the response.

The floods followed a collapse in the Himalayan region that sent a large volume of water, mud and debris into the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river corridors.

Countries Step In

Nepal has received help from several countries as its own rescue teams continue to work across the affected areas. India, China and South Korea have provided specialised rescue and forensic support, while countries including the UAE, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, the UK and US have sent money, relief material, equipment or technical assistance.

India has sent about 95 tonnes of relief material and 54 personnel, including tunnel-rescue experts, forensic specialists and medical personnel. Indian teams are also helping Nepal with DNA identification and tunnel rescue.

China has sent rescue equipment and supplies, including drones and equipment for DNA identification. South Korea has also provided a rescue team and forensic assistance. These teams are working alongside Nepalese authorities as the search continues.

Relief Fund Builds Up

Alongside the physical relief effort, donations have been flowing into Nepal's Prime Minister's Disaster Relief Fund. The fund had nearly Nepalese rupee 12 billion available as of September 8, according to the Ministry of Finance, Nepal.

Of this, NPR 8.77 billion was in local currency and NPR 3.18 billion equivalent in dollar accounts.

The government reported NPR 9.87 billion was collected since the floods, while NPR 2.08 billion was already available before the disaster.

The government has also transferred NPR 1 billion to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority for the response.