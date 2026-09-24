Delhi Approves 5.5-Km Elevated Corridor To Bypass 12 Junctions

Commuters using South Delhi's busy Maa Anandmayee Marg could get a faster run between Outer Ring Road and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, with Delhi's traffic planning body approving a 5.5-km elevated corridor that will bypass around 12 intersections.

Officials say, the six-lane corridor is aimed at easing congestion on a stretch that also carries heavy traffic from the Okhla Phase I and Phase II industrial areas.

The project also includes an underpass and a roundabout at the Crowne Plaza intersection on Okhla Estate Marg, another busy point in the area.

Delhi's Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre, or UTTIPEC, has also cleared a separate decongestion project for Mukarba Chowk in northwest Delhi and access-improvement plans for six Delhi Metro stations.

What Changes On Maa Anandmayee Marg

The proposed elevated corridor will run for approximately 5.5 km from Outer Ring Road to Mehrauli-Badarpur Road.

Once built, through-traffic will be able to bypass around 12 intersections on Maa Anandmayee Marg, reducing the number of junctions commuters need to negotiate along the stretch.

The road carries a mix of local and through-traffic, including vehicles travelling to and from the Okhla Phase I and II industrial areas.

An underpass and roundabout at the Crowne Plaza intersection are also part of the plan to improve movement on Okhla Estate Marg.

With some traffic shifting to the elevated corridor, vehicle volumes at ground level are expected to fall. The plan also envisages more space for pedestrian and non-motorised transport infrastructure along the road.

Mukarba Chowk Plan Could Divert 20% Traffic

UTTIPEC has also approved a major decongestion plan for Mukarba Chowk, one of northwest Delhi's key traffic junctions.

The existing Road Over Bridge on Outer Ring Road will be widened from six lanes to 10 lanes.

A new four-lane ROB will also be built over the Delhi-Sonipat railway line, directly linking Jahangirpuri Industrial Area with Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.

The new road connection is expected to divert an estimated 20% of the traffic currently passing through Mukarba Chowk.

The wider bridge is expected to ease movement on Outer Ring Road between Mukarba Chowk and Madhuban Chowk, while the new link is also aimed at reducing congestion on NH-44 near Mukarba Chowk.

Better Access Planned Around 6 Metro Stations

UTTIPEC also cleared Multi Modal Integration, or MMI, plans for six existing Delhi Metro stations - GTB Nagar, Sarita Vihar, Akshardham, Rohini West, Malviya Nagar and Shastri Park.

GTB Nagar and Malviya Nagar are on the Yellow Line, Sarita Vihar on the Violet Line, Akshardham on the Blue Line, and Rohini West and Shastri Park on the Red Line.

The Rohini West plan also covers access linked to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital.

Each MMI plan covers an influence zone of around 300 metres around a station and focuses on the first and last part of a commuter's journey.

The measures include better last-mile connectivity, pedestrian access and safety, walkability and easier interchange between different transport modes.

DMRC had prepared MMI plans for 31 stations across its Phase I and Phase II corridors. With the latest six receiving approval, all 31 plans have now been cleared by UTTIPEC.

The approvals were given at UTTIPEC's 70th Governing Body meeting, chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.