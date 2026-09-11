BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi-NCR Trains Cancelled, Diverted From September 11-13, Check List

Train services in Delhi and the National Capital Region will be affected from September 11 to 13 as the city hosts the BRICS Leaders' Summit. Northern Railway has issued an operating plan under which several local EMU and MEMU services will be cancelled, while a number of long-distance trains will be diverted. Some trains will start or end their journeys at stations other than their usual terminals, while several others will leave late.

The changes are aimed at managing train operations around New Delhi railway station and ensuring movement of diverted services during the summit.

September 11: Several trains cancelled

Among the local services cancelled on September 11 are train 64015 between Palwal and Shakurbasti, 64429 and 64433 between Ghaziabad and New Delhi, 64492 between New Delhi and Palwal and 64491 between Delhi Junction and Shamli.

Some linked services will also be adjusted. Train 64110 to Aligarh, for example, will start from Ghaziabad instead of New Delhi. Train 64568 to Bulandshahr will start from Delhi Shahdara, while train 64567 will terminate there.

Rajdhanis, Sampoorna Kranti to be diverted

Several important trains will run through alternative routes on September 11.

These include the New Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express, New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, New Delhi-Sealdah Rajdhani Express, New Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express, New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express and Sampoorna Kranti Express.

These trains will be diverted through the New Delhi-Delhi Junction-Sahibabad route. The Ghaziabad-Mathura EMU will also run via Sahibabad, Tilak Bridge and Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Several trains will also leave late. The New Delhi-Hyderabad Express and Grand Trunk Express are scheduled to start 120 minutes late. The Paschim Express will be delayed by 90 minutes, while the New Delhi-Kasganj Intercity Express will start 75 minutes late.

September 12: More EMUs cancelled

A larger number of local trains will be affected on September 12.

Services between Ghaziabad, New Delhi, Palwal, Shakurbasti and Delhi Junction will face cancellations. Some cancellations are linked to ongoing RLDA work in the Faridabad section rather than the summit itself.

Important trains including the Gomti Express, Shramjeevi Express, Sealdah Rajdhani and Howrah Rajdhani will be diverted through Delhi Junction, Delhi Shahdara and Sahibabad.

The Tejas Rajdhani will start 25 minutes late, while the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Tejas Rajdhani will be delayed by 20 minutes. The New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar Tejas Raj Express will start 15 minutes late and the Amrit Bharat service will be delayed by 35 minutes.

September 13: Further cancellations and diversions

Train services will continue to be affected on September 13.

The Palwal-Ghaziabad EMU, Ghaziabad-Delhi Junction EMU, Ghaziabad-Shakurbasti EMU and New Delhi-Ghaziabad EMU are among the services listed for cancellation.

The Banaras-New Delhi Superfast and other services will also face route changes. Some trains will terminate before reaching their normal destination, including services ending at Palwal, Ghaziabad, Shakurbasti, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Delhi Shahdara.

The Tejas Rajdhani and Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express are among trains scheduled for rescheduling.

Passengers advised to check before travelling

With the operating plan subject to changes, passengers travelling through Delhi-NCR during the summit have been advised to check the latest train status before leaving for the station.

Passengers can check updates through the National Train Enquiry System or by calling railway helpline 139. Indian Railways also cautions passengers that train information can change and that current running status should be checked before travel.