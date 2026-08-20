Which Airline Offers Best Business Class Experience In 2026? Flyers Reveal Clear Winner

Business class can turn a long flight into a much more comfortable experience, but not all airlines offer the same luxury. Some have private suites, luxury bedding and even showers, while others simply offer better seats and meals.

The latest Flyers' Choice Awards 2026 ranking by Airline Ratings revealed the business class cabins regular flyers rate the highest. Qatar Airways' famous Qsuite has been named the best business class option in the ranking.

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While Qatar Airways took the top spot in the Preferred Business Class category, Emirates secured second place and Singapore Airlines came third.

Qatar Airways and Emirates also performed well in several other categories in the rankings. Qatar took second place in the Middle East and Africa category, while Emirates secured second and third positions in categories including Preferred Premium Economy, Preferred Economy, Best Cabin Crew and Peace of Mind, as well as the Middle East and Africa ranking.

Singapore Airlines was the biggest winner this year. The airline took home four top awards, including Preferred Economy Airline and Best Cabin Crew Service. It was also named the best airline in Central and Southeast Asia and the airline that gave travellers the greatest Peace of Mind.

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As per the portal, the Flyers' Choice Awards are based completely on what passengers say about their flying experiences. This is different from World's Safest Airlines and World's Best Airline rankings, which are decided by the expert team.