Vietnam Airlines Flight Takes Off With Just 91 Metres Of Runway Left After Mid-Air Scare

A Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787-9 had a frightening take-off at Munich Airport after its speed unexpectedly fell twice during the take-off roll, leaving the aircraft with only about 91 metres of runway remaining before it became airborne, according to several media reports.

Flight VN34, bound for Hanoi, was carrying 271 passengers and 16 crew members when it departed Munich at around 1.45pm local time on August 15. All passengers and crew were reported safe.

According to Vietnam's Civil Aviation Authority, the aircraft's acceleration stopped increasing for about two seconds midway through the take-off roll. It later resumed accelerating and reached the required decision speed, known as V1. However, the speed reportedly dropped again shortly afterwards.

By then, the pilots determined there was insufficient runway remaining to safely abort the take-off. They continued the departure and advanced the engines to maximum thrust.

The Boeing 787 eventually became airborne close to the end of the runway. Videos shared online appear to show the aircraft using almost the entire length of the runway before lifting off, with dust visible behind it.

Watch the video here:

Shortly after take-off, the crew received warnings indicating a possible tail strike and abnormal tyre pressure. They informed air traffic control and decided to return to Munich.

The aircraft remained airborne for nearly two hours, circling at around 9,000 feet while dumping fuel to reduce its landing weight.

It later landed safely in Munich, but inspections found substantial damage, including a tail strike and four burst tyres. Video footage from the return also appeared to show smoke around the landing gear during landing.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation. Aviation authorities in Germany and Vietnam are examining why the aircraft's speed reportedly fell twice during the take-off roll and whether any technical malfunction contributed to the incident.

Vietnam Airlines said the aircraft experienced a technical issue and that the crew followed established safety procedures. The airline, Boeing and the aircraft's engine manufacturer are cooperating with investigators.

Despite the dramatic incident and damage to the aircraft, all 287 people on board escaped unharmed.