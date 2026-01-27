4K QLED Screens, Wireless Charging: Air India Unveils First Boeing 787-9

Air India unveiled its first line-fit Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, with exclusively designed interiors as part of the airline's ongoing transformation under Tata ownership.

The aircraft, registered as VT-AWA, is the first widebody aircraft to be delivered directly from Boeing's production line. It arrived in Delhi on January 11 after a non-stop flight from Boeing's Everett facility in the United States and will enter commercial service on the Mumbai-Frankfurt route from February 1.

Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said the aircraft marked the first production widebody from Air India's record order of 470 aircraft placed three years ago.

"Though nearly 100 new and leased aircraft have already joined the Air India group's fleet since privatisation, this is the first to be designed by and for Air India," Wilson said.

He added that the new interiors would soon become the standard across the airline's Boeing 787 fleet. "In addition to 19 more production aircraft, all 26 of Air India's existing Boeing 787-8 aircraft are being retrofitted with the same new cabin interiors and entertainment systems. The retrofit programme is well underway, with the first upgraded aircraft returning to service in the coming weeks and the remainder by mid-2027," he said.

The new Boeing 787-9 features a three-class cabin layout with a total of 296 seats across Business, Premium Economy, and Economy Class. All seats are equipped with Thales' AVANT Up in-flight entertainment system and 4K QLED touchscreens.

The Business Class cabin has 30 suites arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration, offering direct aisle access to all passengers. The suites convert into fully flat beds and include features such as Bluetooth audio pairing, wireless charging, fast-charging ports, and enhanced personal storage. A sliding privacy door is part of the design, though it is currently awaiting regulatory approval for passenger use.

Premium Economy has 28 seats in a 2-3-2 configuration, offering increased legroom, adjustable headrests, calf and leg rests, and larger entertainment screens aimed at long-haul comfort. Economy Class features 238 seats in a 3-3-3 layout, with upgraded screens and charging ports, though only 220 of these seats will be available for booking on flights operated by this aircraft.

The interiors were developed in collaboration with global design studio JPA Design and reflect the airline's updated brand identity. The cabins feature a colour palette inspired by Indian aesthetics, tactile materials, improved stowage, and soft lighting intended to create a quieter and more refined cabin experience.

The lighting within the aircraft, developed with Tata Elxsi, draws inspiration from the ancient Indian concept of chakras and offers ten customised lighting scenes designed to support passengers' circadian rhythms and wellbeing during long-haul travel.

The unveiling comes as Air India continues its five-year Vihaan.AI transformation programme, which includes large-scale fleet renewal, interior refits, network expansion, and infrastructure development.

The airline has placed orders for 570 new aircraft and is also investing in training academies, flying schools and a new maintenance base scheduled to become operational in 2026, as it seeks to reposition itself as a full-service global carrier.

Air India currently operates more than 300 aircraft and flies to 106 destinations worldwide. The airline returned to the Tata Group in 2022 after nearly seven decades under government ownership.