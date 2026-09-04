How Much Do Air India Pilots Earn In 2026?

Sitting in a aircraft, as we wait for the plane to finally take off, most of us wonder how exciting a pilot's job must be. We can almost imagine the thrill of flying and seeing the world from thousands of feet above the ground. But there is another thing we all wonder: how much do pilots actually earn? Well, a pilot's salary can depend on experience, seniority, the airline they work for, the aircraft they fly, and whether they operate domestic or long-haul international routes.

At Air India, the difference can be significant. In 2026, salaries range from lakhs for first officers to as much as Rs 1.8 crore annually for experienced captains, according to Aviation A2Z.

First Officers Can Earn Up To Rs 55 Lakh A Year

According to Aviation A2Z, Air India first officers generally earn between Rs 28 lakh and Rs 55 lakh annually in 2026. Those who have recently joined the airline and operate narrow-body aircraft such as the Airbus A320 family usually start towards the lower end of the salary range.

Of course, the earnings increase as pilots get more experience, seniority, and flying hours.

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First officers who move to wide-body fleets and operate international routes can earn considerably more. This includes pilots flying aircraft such as the Boeing 777, Boeing 787, and Airbus A350. International layover allowances, productivity incentives, and higher flying activity can also pump up their total annual earnings.

Captains Can Earn As Much As Rs 1.8 Crore

This is where the salary figures rise significantly. Air India captains typically earn between Rs 85 lakh and Rs 1.8 crore annually in 2026, Aviation A2Z reported. Captains flying narrow-body Airbus A320 aircraft on domestic and regional routes generally fall towards the lower end of the range. Senior commanders flying large wide-body aircraft on long-haul international routes can earn significantly more.

What Actually Makes The Salary Go Up?

An Air India pilot's earnings are not limited to a fixed monthly salary. Rather, their overall earnings in a year include flying allowances, international layover payments and productivity-linked earnings. This means two pilots in different roles, flying different aircraft, may have very different annual earnings.

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Experience and seniority can also affect their total income. As pilots move up in their careers and get opportunities to operate larger aircraft and international routes, their earning potential can increase.

There Are Benefits Beyond The Salary

Air India pilots are also entitled to several benefits during their careers with the airline. These include travel privileges for pilots and eligible family members, including discounted and standby travel across the Air India network and partner airlines.

Pilots flying international routes also receive benefits related to overseas operations, including hotel, meal, and international layover allowances.