How Much British Airways Pilots Earn In 2026? It Can Go Up To Whopping Rs 3.5 Crores

Flying for one of the UK's largest airlines comes with an attractive pay package, but there is no single salary figure for every British Airways pilot. Earnings vary based on rank, experience, aircraft type and whether a pilot operates short-haul or long-haul routes. As pilots progress from first officer to captain, their pay can rise significantly. Here's a closer look at how much British Airways pilots can earn in 2026.

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How Much Does A British Airways First Officer Earn?

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According to Aviation A2Z, a British Airways first officer earns a base salary ranging from £78,000 to £115,000 per year, or roughly Rs 99.8 lakh to Rs 1.46 crore. Once flying allowances, sector payments, international layover allowances and overtime are added, total annual compensation can rise to between £105,000 and £155,000 (approximately Rs 1.34 crore to Rs 1.97 crore).

AirMappr offers a broader estimate, placing first officer base salaries between £40,000 and £120,000 (around Rs 51.2 lakh to Rs 1.54 crore), depending on seniority and fleet assignment. The platform estimates long-haul first officers earn between £85,000 and £120,000 in base pay, while total annual earnings can reach £100,000 to £135,000 (approximately Rs 1.28 crore to Rs 1.73 crore).

Meanwhile, Simple Flying reports that British Airways first officers typically earn between £70,000 and £125,000 a year, which converts to roughly Rs 89.6 lakh to Rs 1.60 crore. The publication notes that experience, aircraft type and flying hours can all influence where a pilot falls within that range.

What Is A British Airways Captain's Salary?

Pay increases substantially once a pilot moves into the captain's seat. Aviation A2Z estimates that British Airways captains earn a base salary of £145,000 to £205,000 per year (around Rs 1.86 crore to Rs 2.62 crore). Including allowances, productivity-related pay, overtime and additional duties, total annual earnings could climb to between £190,000 and £275,000, or roughly Rs 2.43 crore to Rs 3.52 crore.

AirMappr places captain base salaries at £100,000 to £167,000 or more (approximately Rs 1.28 crore to Rs 2.14 crore). For experienced long-haul captains, total earnings are estimated at around £170,000 to £200,000 or higher, equivalent to roughly Rs 2.18 crore to Rs 2.56 crore.

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Simple Flying provides another estimate, suggesting British Airways captains can earn anywhere from £100,000 to £225,000 annually, or about Rs 1.28 crore to Rs 2.88 crore.

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The wide range of salary estimates comes down to what each source includes in its calculations. A pilot's income is not limited to base pay and may also include flying-hour payments, sector-based compensation, layover allowances, overtime and payments for additional responsibilities.

British Airways does not publicly publish a single salary scale covering all pilot roles, which is why most figures available online should be viewed as estimates rather than guaranteed earnings.