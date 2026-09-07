2 Luxury Hotels In Jaipur And Udaipur Named Among World's Best Hotels For 2026

India has secured two spots on this year's global luxury hospitality list. In the latest ranking released by The World's 50 Best Hotels on September 1, Jaipur's The Johri and Udaipur's The Oberoi Udaivilas have been named among the world's top 100 hotels in the 2026 edition of The World's 50 Best Hotels. The Johri ranks No. 94, while The Oberoi Udaivilas comes in at No. 98, placing both properties in the extended 51-100 list. The highly anticipated top 50 ranking will be revealed in Paris on September 15.

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The extended list includes hotels across 23 territories and 40 cities. Asia leads the pack with 20 properties, and India's two entries both come from Rajasthan. Notably, The Oberoi Udaivilas is making its debut on the ranking this year.

The five highest-ranked hotels in the 51-100 category are La Reserve Paris (Paris), Janu Tokyo (Tokyo), Park Hyatt Tokyo (Tokyo), Palacio Nazarenas (Cusco), and Soneva Fushi (Maldives).

The rankings are compiled from the votes of more than 800 members of The World's 50 Best Hotels Academy, a group comprising hoteliers, travel journalists, and seasoned travellers.

More About The Oberoi Udaivilas

Overlooking Lake Pichola, The Oberoi Udaivilas stands on land that once served as a hunting ground for the Maharana of Udaipur. Opened in 2002, the hotel was designed in the style of a grand Mewari palace, complete with domes, sprawling courtyards, landscaped gardens, fountains, and reflecting pools.

Spread across 30 acres, the property features 87 rooms and suites, several of which come with private or semi-private pools. Guests can also enjoy lakefront dining, a luxury spa, yoga sessions, and personalised butler service. Among its standout features are a dome adorned with 18-carat gold leaf and another crowned with a glass-mosaic ceiling that glows in the evening light of hundreds of candles.

More About The Johri

For travellers seeking a more intimate stay, The Johri offers a very different experience in the heart of Jaipur. The boutique property occupies Lal Haveli, a restored 19th-century mansion located within Johri Bazaar, the city's historic jewellery district.

The hotel has just five suites, each inspired by a different precious stone, with interiors reflecting distinct colours, textures, and design themes. The property also houses a courtyard, a vegetarian restaurant, and a cocktail bar. Its location places guests amid the vibrant lanes of Jaipur's Old City, surrounded by jewellery workshops, textile stores, and the everyday energy of Johri Bazaar.

With the extended list now out, India remains in contention for a place in the main top 50. The final rankings will be announced at an awards ceremony in Paris on September 15.