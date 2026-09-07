Dry Day, Grants Cut: Suvendu Adhikari's Big Ticket Changes For Durga Puja

The BJP is all set to leave its imprint on Bengal's biggest festival -- issuing a fresh set of rules and guidelines that will change much. For starters, there will be no more state funds for the big puja -- something former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had practised for the better part of 15 years. What might hit the common man more is the declaration of a dry day on Ashtami -- the biggest day of the festival.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has issued several other strictures as well: "National highways cannot be blocked for pujo... ⁠In Kolkata, 14 roads cannot be shut for pujo... No DJ music will be allowed for either puja or on immersion day". "I urge all puja committees to follow these guidelines," he had added.

Last puja, the Trinamool government had given a grant of Rs 1.10 lakh to each puja committee. Adhikari said as the Chief Minister, he could not pay for a religious festival.

"I had said the state will not give dole for big Durga pujas in the state. Big budget pujas please don't take government aid. I will thank you separately," he said.

But those pujas which cannot be held without monetary aid, each will get 1 lakh. "We will scrutinise," he added.

The puja committees will gain concessions in a few areas though. There will be no charge for electricity and fire license will be given free of cost.

Adhikari also announced a big change in the celebrations held by the government. Instead of the carnival favoured by the Trinamool, the BJP will go with a four-hour programme at the Eden Gardens.

"We will instead hold the largest programme at Eden Gardens on Mahalaya. There will be drones, fireworks and the entire programme will be 4 hours long. We will also hold roadshows," said Adhikari, underscoring that it will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His announcement came as the BJP is facing backlash in the state over an advertisement for the Mahalaya celebrations.

The image of an 11-handed idol has provided much ammunition to the opposition Trinamool Congress, which has called it an example of the government "trivialising" the Goddess and the state's culture. Adhikari had started today's meeting with the puja committees - where the announcements were made - with an apology.

