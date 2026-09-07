Foreign Tourists Allegedly Photograph Jaipur's Roadside Garbage, Sparks Criticism

Jaipur is one of India's most visited cities, drawing travellers from around the world for its forts, palaces and bustling markets. But a viral video has put the spotlight on a different side of the Pink City. A video allegedly filmed in Jaipur has sparked a debate online after it showed foreign tourists photographing a cow standing amid piles of roadside garbage. Shared on X by user @mrjethwani1 on September 7, the clip appears to have been shot near a busy commercial area.

Also Read: Watch: Tourist In Gujarat Can't Get Over The Architecture Of Palanpur's Jain Temple

The video opens with a foreign tourist taking a photograph of a cow surrounded by scattered waste, debris and stagnant water. As the camera pans, more tourists can be seen filming the scene, while heaps of garbage line one side of the road. The clip has since attracted more than 3 lakh views on X.

Watch the full video below:

The video sparked debate on Jaipur's garbage management and local governance. Several users pointed that Jaipur's UNESCO World Heritage designation is now at question after the organisation raised concerns about encroachments and conservation issues. Several other users blamed citizens and officials for negligence.

One user wrote, "Jaipur is a major tourist hub, but it is sadly becoming a garbage capital too."

Also Read: Indian Railways' Kerala Tour Starts At Rs 31,665, Covers Munnar, Thekkady And Kanyakumari

Another user commented, "the uncomfortable truth is that many of the people living there don't even see this as a problem. poor civic sense and poor governance feed each other. you can't fix one while completely ignoring the other."

A third user wrote, "Jaipur have big problem of solid waste lying around. this is the only big problem where i have seen no improvement at all in Jaipur. The roads have improved somewhat, metro is increasing, buses have increased but waste continues to lie around"

"They must be astonished that how Indians are living like this," commented another user.

As of writing, there is no response from the authorities on the viral video.