Watch: Tourist In Gujarat Can't Get Over The Architecture Of Palanpur's Jain Temple

From the intricate carvings of the North to the grand temple architecture of the South, India's landscape is dotted with architectural marvels. And for travellers visiting India from across the world, these centuries-old structures often become some of the most memorable discoveries. One such traveller exploring Palanpur, was taken by a pleasant shock. The reason? The Jain temple's stunning architecture; he can barely contain his excitement as he looks around and takes in the sheer beauty of the structure. His reaction has now caught the internet's attention, with the video going viral and giving viewers a glimpse of Palanpur's architectural beauty through the eyes of someone seeing it for the first time.

He is seen moving around excitedly, clearly thrilled to show us around and give us glimpses of the temple's different corners. “This Jain temple is a freaking wow. This place had a hundred reviews on Google. Are you kidding me! It's magnificent.” He then asked, “Is it safe to say Jains have the most intricate temples in the world! What in the world wow!”

Also Read: Planning A Pahalgam Trip? Take Travel Inspiration From Avneet Kaur

“Oh My God! Every inch it's like a Shardham in here. Every inch is an art. Shout out to Mahavir coming through. I am literally blown away,” he mentioned.

Also Read: From Amritsar To Patna Sahib, Iconic Gurudwaras To Visit In India

In the caption, he wrote, “Give this architect a golden star, he came through.”

Many users have reacted in the comment section.

A user wrote, “Jainism is about non-violence, peace love I would also request not to eat non-veg if you visit Jain temple."

Another comment read, “I am Jain, and personally I think they are like a place of art and devotion. It's like a place which gives a whole lot of peace and calm. You forget all ur problems and bad thoughts.”

“Bro is on mission to be a brand ambassador of Gujarat tourism,” a comment read.

Another user wrote, “The best thing is no queues, no fake belief; it's just you and God transparent with feel and grateful for that."

Disappointed, someone said, “Appreciate the enthusiasm, but these temples are sacred places of worship not tourist attractions.”

What do you think about the video?