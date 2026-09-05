Planning A Pahalgam Trip? Take Travel Inspiration From Avneet Kaur

Jammu and Kashmir has long been called the ‘Paradise on Earth', and for all the right reasons. With its gorgeous landscapes, snow-capped mountains, pleasant weather and rich culture, Kashmir has everything you need for an unforgettable gateway. One such place that we can't get enough of in Kashmir is Pahalgam. Surrounded by rolling meadows, towering pine forests and the sparkling Lidder River, the hill town looks straight out of a dream. And now, Avneet Kaur is making us want to see it for ourselves. The actress shared glimpses from her Kashmir escape, giving us plenty of travel inspiration. “Where I feel the most alive,” she captioned her post.

Avneet Kaur's post:

If those pictures have you itching to pack your bags and book a ticket to Pahalgam, here's a guide to help you plan your trip. Take a look at this before going there.

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Take a walk alongside the Lidder River

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There is something incredibly calming about taking a stroll along a river, and Pahalgam offers just the right setting. The Lidder River, also known as the Lambodari, flows through the region for about 30 km before reaching Pahalgam, where it eventually merges with the Jhelum. Take an early morning walk along its banks.

Explore Betaab Valley

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One of Pahalgam's most popular spots, this is where scenic views and a cool mountain breeze come together to create the perfect getaway moment. Surrounded by lush greenery and snow-dusted peaks, the spot offers plenty to take in, whether you simply want to soak up the beauty of the landscape, click a few pictures or take home some memorable moments from your trip.

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Aru Valley

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This list would feel incomplete without a mention of Aru Valley. Located around 12 km from Pahalgam, this picturesque village is known for its open meadows, horse rides and trekking trails that lead deeper into the mountains. It also serves as a base for several popular treks, including the challenging route to Kolahoi Glacier, making it a great stop for both nature lovers and adventure seekers.

Mamaleshwara Temple

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Pahalgam isn't just about meadows, mountains and rivers. If exploring the spiritual and historical side of a destination interests you, make your way to the Mamaleshwar Temple. Considered one of the oldest shrines in the Kashmir Valley, this ancient stone temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Sheshnag Lake

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Sheshnag Lake is well worth adding to your Pahalgam itinerary. The high-altitude lake is surrounded by towering mountains and snow-capped peaks, with vast grasslands adding to the dramatic landscape. But Sheshnag Lake isn't just about its natural beauty. It is steeped in mythology too, with local legends associating the lake with Sheshnag, the mythical serpent and king of the snakes.