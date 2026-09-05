This Bangkok Temple Is A Pop-Culture Treasure With Pikachu, Superman, Mickey Mouse Statues

Bangkok is home to ancient traditions and modern creativity existing side by side, and few places capture that contrast quite like this colourful, cartoon-inspired temple. With vibrant murals, playful characters, and intricate details at every turn, the Wat Pariwat Temple offers a strikingly different experience from the classic golden temples Bangkok is known for.

Sharing a reel on Instagram, a content creator named Surya stepped into this whimsical space that feels like entering a real-life illustration. “Ek aisa mandir jaha aap apne bachpan ke saare cartoons se mil sakte ho (this is such a temple where you can meet all the cartoons from your childhood),” she said before going on a scavenger hunt to look for hidden cartoon icons.

During the hunt, the content creator found statues of Pokemon's Pikachu, Disney's Mickey Mouse and Pinocchio, DC Comics' Superman, Marvel Comics' Wolverine, Captain America, as well as Popeye the Sailor Man, among other cartoon characters.

Take a look at the video:

Sharing the video, she wrote, “48 hours in Bangkok. The beautiful temple in Bangkok is known for a good treasure hunt of all the characters that are hidden in the structure.”

She continued, “Wat Pariwat Ratchasongkram is a delightfully quirky, unconventional Buddhist temple located along the Chao Phraya in Bangkok, Thailand. It is internationally famous for blending traditional Thai religious architecture with modern pop culture, history, and superhero imagery.”

Also Read: Indians Can Now Visit Uzbekistan Visa-Free For 30 Days. Here's What To Explore

Originally built in the 18th century as a small, quiet monastic retreat along the Chao Phraya River, the temple was restored in the 19th century by master craftsmen Phra Phetphichai and Phra Ratchasongkhram, who renamed the temple. It was later rebuilt extensively, adding its famous pop-culture statues and cartoons.

One of the most striking features of the temple is a golden statue of football legend David Beckham, which was installed in the temple in the 1990s. The statue symbolises modern devotion and earned the temple its quirky nickname, David Beckham Temple. The temple's artistry thoughtfully combines the ancient with the modern, encouraging visitors to reflect on how culture evolves while still honouring tradition.