"My Life Would've Been Rubbish Without Her": Siddharth Calls Aditi Rao Hydari His Soulmate

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's love story began in 2021 when they were filming the Telugu film Maha Samudram. They got married in 2024. Siddharth, who has been basking in the success of Operation Safed Sagar, recently spoke about believing in love and soulmates - a belief that led him to Aditi Rao Hydari.

Speaking to journalist Nayandeep Rakshit, he said, "I met Adu because I believe in love and soulmates. Adu is my soulmate. If you want a soulmate, you have to believe in love. The universe is listening. That's all I have to say. I thank Adu every day for being born. My life would've been rubbish without her. So I'm very, very grateful. I'm grateful that Safed Sagar came 20 years after Rang De Basanti. I didn't do anything to get it. So the universe gave me Adu. I'm just very grateful."

Aditi Rao Hydari On Marrying Siddharth

Aditi once appeared on Farah Khan's vlog, where the duo cooked the actress's favourite Hyderabadi dish, Khageena.

During their conversation, Farah asked Aditi about the exact moment she knew she wanted to marry Siddharth. Aditi responded, "Oh my god, it did not even take a second... He's a very entertaining human being and a very good human being... There is nothing artificial in him... What you see is what you get and (he's) so loving (sic)."

She further shared what she loves most about him, saying, "And the best part about him - me, my family and Siddu, if he knows that if somebody is really close to me and part of my life, he will just bring everybody together and that's how I have grown up and that I really love."

Siddharth And Aditi's Love Story

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's love story began in 2021 during the shooting of their Telugu film Maha Samudram. Their on-screen connection soon blossomed into a real-life romance, which the pair initially kept private before slowly opening up to fans through social media posts and interviews.

After announcing their engagement in March 2023, the duo tied the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony on September 16, 2024. The wedding took place at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana, and was attended by close family and friends.

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