"Maintain Quality Or I Will Send Him": Salman Khan's Warning To Friend's Cafe Has A Tukaram Mundhe Twist

Salman Khan has a rather unusual message for his friend's new cafe in Mumbai.

What's Happening

While wishing the newly opened The Tuck Shop at Savio's in Bandra, the actor had a few conditions and a warning involving a well-known food safety official.

Salman took to his Instagram Stories and reshared a video posted by the cafe owner.

Along with the video, the actor asked the cafe owner to keep his coffee refilled and not increase its prices.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining quality and hygiene.

He wrote, "Refill my coffee ya please. Price mat badhana, quality maintain karna. Hygiene maintained, or I will send HIM, and it's done, sis".

While Salman did not reveal who "him" was, the reference appears to be directed at Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.

The official has gained attention for his strict action against restaurants and food establishments found violating food safety and hygiene norms.

About Tukaram Mundhe

Tukaram Mundhe has been involved in several inspections of food outlets across Maharashtra. Authorities have taken action against establishments over violations such as unhygienic kitchens, expired food products and other food safety concerns.

His inspections have also extended to outlets of major food chains, with some establishments facing temporary closure following violations.

Salman Khan's Work Front

Salman Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, earlier titled Battle Of Galwan. The fans are waiting for an official update on his next film. The war drama also stars Chitrangada Singh.

The film has reportedly faced concerns over certain portions from the Ministry of Defence. As a result, its release could be pushed to 2027, according to reports.

The makers are yet to announce an official release date.