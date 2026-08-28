'I've Got My Best Review From Her': Siddharth Says Ajay Ahuja's Wife Alka Calls Him Every Day After Watching <i>Operation Safed Sagar</i>

Siddharth has been receiving praise across the world for his performance in Operation Safed Sagar. But now, he has received what he considers the most important feedback for his role in Operation Safed Sagar.

The actor plays Kargil War hero and Golden Arrows Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja in Oni Sen's period war drama, which released on Netflix India earlier this month.

What's Happening

For Siddharth, the review that mattered most came from Ajay Ahuja's wife, Alka Ahuja. She had chosen not to comment on the show at its trailer launch as she had not watched it at the time.

After watching the series, however, Alka reached out to Siddharth and has continued to share her thoughts with him.

"I'm very happy to tell you I've got my best review from Alka ma'am. I also speak to her every day, so I get a new review every morning. She notices different things at different times, and points them out to me. She's very kind. She also sends me screenshots of messages from Ajay's family. The common consensus is that rest assured, I've achieved my biggest responsibility, to pay him the right tribute," Siddharth tells SCREEN in an exclusive interview.

Siddharth said Alka has often pointed out similarities between the actor and her late husband.

"I keep reminding her what she saw wasn't Siddharth. It's what the creators saw with all their research and intangibles. That's who their Ahuja sir is. I've just tried to be that," says Siddharth.

According to the actor, Alka has also noticed similarities between him and Ajay when they spend time together away from the show.

"She says, 'Siddharth, Ajay bilkul tumhari tarah tha. He was very jovial, fun-loving and badmash. But whenever he'd be at work, he'd become very focused, just like you,'" says the actor.

Siddharth also said Alka recognised the camaraderie between the actors portraying the Golden Arrows squadron and the way her husband bonded with his fellow officers. The characters include Baldy (Mihir Ahuja), Dhali (Abhay Verma), Sangy (Taaruk Raina), and Goofy (Arnav Bhasin).

About Operation Safed Sagar

Operation Safed Sagar was created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, who is a former Indian Air Force officer. Srivastava joined the IAF shortly after the Kargil War.

During the war, Ajay Ahuja's aircraft was shot down by the Pakistani army. His parachute drifted across the Line of Control, after which he was captured, tortured and killed.

