Omar Abdullah Meets Amit Shah, Discusses Early Restoration Of J&K's Statehood

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to deliberate on crucial matters regarding the Union territory, especially the early restoration of statehood and finalising governance protocols.

The meeting was the first interaction between the two leaders since Abdullah staged a protest in the national capital on the inaugural day of the Monsoon session of Parliament on July 20 to demand the restoration of full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

The demand has been a central political issue since August 5, 2019, when the Union government revoked Article 370 and bifurcated the former state into two Union territories - Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

While the Centre has maintained that statehood will be restored at an appropriate time, the elected government has repeatedly highlighted administrative hurdles under the current framework.

During the meeting, the chief minister raised matters related to public welfare, administrative efficiency and long-term development in the region.

According to a statement posted on X by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the discussions focused prominently on the early restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, alongside the finalisation of the Transaction of Business Rules to streamline administrative governance.

"Chief Minister met Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah in New Delhi today and discussed key issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir. The meeting focused on restoration of statehood, finalisation of the Transaction of Business Rules, rationalisation of reservations, and other important matters concerning public welfare and development.

"The Chief Minister also briefed the Home Minister on the First International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK), scheduled to begin in Srinagar next week, and thanked him for the timely assistance being extended to JK in the wake of flood-related damage across several areas," the CMO said.

The rules under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, define the specific allocation of powers between the elected chief minister and the Centre-appointed lieutenant governor.

The elected administration has been pushing to finalise and refine these rules to establish clear boundaries, minimise bureaucratic overlap and ensure that cabinet decisions carry the necessary executive authority during the region's political transition.

Abdullah and Shah also deliberated on the rationalisation of the reservation policy in the Union territory, an initiative aimed at addressing public demands while balancing administrative requirements, the CMO said.

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