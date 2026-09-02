"Threat To Kashmiri Pandits A Plot To Stall Statehood": Farooq Abdullah's Remark Sparks Fury

National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah has triggered a political firestorm by calling recent threats to Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley a "conspiracy" to deny Jammu and Kashmir statehood, and blaming the Lieutenant Governor's administration for an atmosphere of fear.

The remarks, made at a time when fresh threat letters have put Pandit employees and families on edge, have drawn sharp condemnation from the displaced Hindu community and the BJP, with many calling them insensitive and dangerous.

Questioning the allegedly selective nature of the threats, the former CM, whose son Omar is the CM at present, said top officers posted in Kashmir are all Hindus from outside the UT and yet remain safe. "Who is threatening them? All officers here are from outside and are Hindus. Your DGP, SPs, district SPs, everyone is Hindu. Why aren't they getting threats? If Kashmiri Pandits are getting threats, why aren't they?" Abdullah asked.

Alleging a ploy to stall J&K's return to statehood, he said, "This is a conspiracy. I say it honestly; this is an attempt to deprive J&K of statehood and create an atmosphere of fear."

The NC patriarch also took a swipe at the Centre's peace claims. "They are travelling the world claiming that peace has been restored and militancy has been eliminated. So where is this coming from? Let them answer," he said, referring to the threats.

Training his guns directly at LG Manoj Sinha, Abdullah alleged, "He has the entire police. Ask him where this threat is coming from. I accuse them of being responsible for it."

The comments have triggered a backlash. Satish Mahaldar, Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peace Forum, said the comparison was flawed and hurtful.

"A government officer serves under the protection of the State. A displaced Kashmiri Pandit is trying to return to an ancestral home abandoned decades ago. These two realities cannot be placed on the same scale," Mahaldar said.

The BJP also lashed out. Its spokesperson Ankur Sharma termed Abdullah's statement shocking and ridiculous. "Farooq Abdullah is trying to deny the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits and discredit their pain by weaving conspiracy theories," Sharma said.