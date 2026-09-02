J&K Lt Governor Calls For Robust Counter-Terror Strategy, Intensified Area Domination

Sending a clear message of zero tolerance towards terrorism, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday directed security forces to tighten the chokehold around terror networks and their support ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor called for intensified area domination, enhanced surveillance and a robust, proactive counter-terror strategy to dismantle terror infrastructure across the Union territory.

Chairing a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar, Sinha assessed the security apparatus and strategic preparedness across the Union territory and directed officials to maintain sustained pressure on terror networks and enhance ground-level operational synergy.

He instructed all officers to maintain heightened operational vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination and a proactive approach to safeguarding peace and maintaining law and order in the UT.

The Lt Governor commended the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security agencies for their effective action against drug smugglers and directed officials to intensify operations against narco-terror networks.

He also flagged emerging challenges in the cyber domain and directed close monitoring of social media platforms to counter anti-national propaganda, digital misinformation and online blackmailing.

During the meeting, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and the Principal Secretary (Home) briefed the Lt Governor on the overall security scenario in J&K.

Other senior police officers and divisional commissioners gave detailed presentations on the security situation in their respective areas, anti-terror operations, law and order, drug smuggling and other emerging challenges.

'Direct Engagement With Public Must'

Emphasising that public trust is vital to the security apparatus, the Lieutenant Governor directed police officials to foster direct engagement with the public, designating specific hours for citizen interaction and grievance redressal.

Reviewing the functioning at the police station level, he underscored the necessity of transparent, impartial and sensitive complaint handling.

"The police must maintain a strong and continuous engagement with the public. Every genuine grievance must be addressed with sensitivity and every investigation must be conducted with absolute fairness, transparency and impartiality," the lieutenant governor said.