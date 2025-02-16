Here Are 5 Things To Do In Kashmir If It's Your First Time, Like Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur is a big-time travel enthusiast, and her social media is proof. The actress loves to explore different places and cultures, and currently, she's enjoying her time in Jammu and Kashmir. Sharing the pictures on social media, Avneet stated that she was visiting Kashmir for the first time. If, like Avneet, you too are planning to visit Kashmir for the first time, here are a few fun things to do on your trip there. Take a look!

1. Shikara Ride On Dal Lake

Step into the world of beauty and serenity through a Shikara ride on Dal Lake. The lake offers majestic views of snow-capped mountains, picturesque views, floating gardens and markets, and much more. This ride surely offers a lifetime of memories.

2. Stay In A houseboat

Just the Shikara ride on Dal Lake is not enough. Dal Lake also offers staycations in Kashmiri houseboats that reflect its rich cultural heritage and are best to witness the serene beauty. From small to huge, from simple to luxurious, houseboats are available in different sizes and shapes with a mesmerising view of mountains and pristine water. A stay-cation here is both relaxing and rejuvenating.

3. Pony Ride In Sonamarg

Head to Sonmarg and hop onto the pony ride to Thajiwas Glacier, located at an altitude of 3,000 m. The ride will take you through picturesque locations that are too beautiful to miss.

4. Camping In Kashmir

If you wish to set up camp under the star-studded sky, amidst snow-capped mountains, crystal-clear water and scenic beauty? Then Pahalgam in Kashmir offers you beautiful locations to set up a camp near natural riverside spots for a wonderful experience.

5. Gondola Ride In Gulmarg

If you wish to experience mind-blowing natural beauty that shares adventure, then go for a gondola ride in Gulmarg. The ride offers views of majestic snow-capped mountains that will leave you spellbound.

