"I Have Decent Features": Avneet Kaur On Cosmetic Treatments

Avneet Kaur began her journey in the entertainment industry as a child artist starring in various TV shows. The star, who is quite active on social media, recently made news for her body transformation. While many claim that she has undergone plastic surgery, the star finally opened up and addressed the rumours.

In an exclusive interview with Hauterrfly, Avneet opened up on rumours and clarified whether she had undergone plastic surgery or not. Speaking about going through puberty, Avneet said, “I feel like I have grown up in front of the camera. Sometimes, I still feel so weird when people say, ‘Oh, she's had so much done to her face, or she's changed so much or she looks completely different.' Well, when you saw me, I was 7 or 8 years old, literally a little kid. There's a huge difference between then and now. Now I'm 23, so of course there's bound to be a difference. You hit puberty, your features change, and you grow up.”

She further denied rumours of undergoing cosmetic procedures and revealed the secret behind her beauty. She said, "I don't get fillers, but I do get facials, and I definitely take care of my skin. I do everything to tighten my skin. I haven't done anything to change my features, like getting a different nose. Nothing like that has happened to me. I have decent features."