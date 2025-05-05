Advertisement

Avneet Kaur Keeps Her Summer Makeup Look Subtle In Bold Red Lips And Soft Curls

Avneet Kaur keeps it glamorous in bold red lips and soft curls in the latest look

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Avneet Kaur Keeps Her Summer Makeup Look Subtle In Bold Red Lips And Soft Curls

Avneet Kaur is making news, and all credit to her for her back-to-back stunning makeup looks. From her reels to her Instagram pictures, the star never fails to showcase her makeup skills, and we are absolutely in love with her looks. Recently, the star shared a series of pictures looking fine as ever in her glamorous makeup looks. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Digi cam pics”.

Well, in the pictures we can see Avneet looking like a million bucks with a glowing seamless base, lots of highlighter and blush, contoured and bronzed cheeks, shimmery eyes with kohl on the eyes and winged liner, brown kohl on the lash line, neatly done brows, and bold red matte lips. The star went ahead and completed her look by styling them in soft curls and letting them all open, cascading down her shoulders.

One can always count on Avneet Kaur for her glamorous beauty looks.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Avneet Kaur, Avneet Kaur Looks, Avneet Kaur Style
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now