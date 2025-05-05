Avneet Kaur Keeps Her Summer Makeup Look Subtle In Bold Red Lips And Soft Curls

Avneet Kaur is making news, and all credit to her for her back-to-back stunning makeup looks. From her reels to her Instagram pictures, the star never fails to showcase her makeup skills, and we are absolutely in love with her looks. Recently, the star shared a series of pictures looking fine as ever in her glamorous makeup looks. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Digi cam pics”.

Well, in the pictures we can see Avneet looking like a million bucks with a glowing seamless base, lots of highlighter and blush, contoured and bronzed cheeks, shimmery eyes with kohl on the eyes and winged liner, brown kohl on the lash line, neatly done brows, and bold red matte lips. The star went ahead and completed her look by styling them in soft curls and letting them all open, cascading down her shoulders.

One can always count on Avneet Kaur for her glamorous beauty looks.