Indian Woman Explains Why A Higher Pay Package Doesn't Always Mean Savings In Dubai

Dubai's high salaries and glamorous lifestyle can be attractive to Indians looking to relocate, but an Indian woman living in the city has urged people to look beyond the salary figure before accepting a job offer. Shree Shukla advised Indians to reconsider moving to Dubai if their employer is offering less than 5,000 to 6,000 dirhams per month.

In a video shared on Instagram, Shukla said people should not simply convert their salary from dirhams into Indian rupees to decide whether it would be enough.

She explained that expenses in Dubai have to be managed in Dirhams, and earning 2,000 to 3,000 dirhams could leave people with little or nothing by the end of the month.

She said, "So do not convert the money from dirhams to Indian rupees because it will not work. You need to live in Dubai, you need to work in Dubai, and you need to spend money in Dubai in dirhams."

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Shukla said Dubai is expensive and advised people to keep this in mind before relocating. She also said that life in Dubai may appear glamorous on social media, but can be significantly more expensive in reality.

In her caption, she said that earning at least 5,000 to 6,000 dirhams could be important for managing rent, food, transport and daily expenses, while saving money could otherwise be difficult.

She further advised people considering offers in the range of 3,000 to 4,000 dirhams to calculate their expected expenses before moving.

Social Media Reaction

The video prompted several reactions from users, with many agreeing that expenses should be considered before relocating.

One user commented, "In simple words, if your UAE salary is four times higher than your salary in India, you can move there and survive without much hassle. Just survive, not live a luxurious lifestyle."

Another user noted, "Agreed."

"So true," added a third user.