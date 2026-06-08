'Rent Is Free': Woman Reveals What She Spends Monthly Living In Dubai

Living in Dubai is often associated with high costs, especially when it comes to housing. However, a 23-year-old accountant has shared how she manages her monthly expenses in the city, offering social media users a closer look at her budgeting habits. In a video posted on Instagram, a woman named Surya Gayathry broke down her monthly spending, covering groceries, internet, transport, dining out, shopping, and other everyday expenses. The video quickly attracted attention from viewers, many of whom compared her budget with their own spending patterns.

She explained that rent, which is usually the biggest expense for many people living in Dubai, is not included in her budget because her company provides accommodation. She said that rent is normally the major expense, but she is fortunate to have company accommodation, which removes that cost entirely and provides significant relief.

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She also said that she lives in an area where there are no restaurants nearby. Because of this, she cooks most of her meals and buys groceries every week. According to her, groceries are her largest regular expense, costing about 100 dirhams per week. This brings her monthly grocery spending to around 500 dirhams.

Internet is another fixed monthly expense. She said she has a personal WiFi connection and pays approximately 200 dirhams each month for the service.

Her transport costs remain relatively low because she lives and works in the same building. She recharges her Nol card with around 70 dirhams every month and occasionally takes a taxi from the nearest metro station to her accommodation. Depending on taxi usage, her total monthly transport expenses come to around 100 to 110 dirhams.

The accountant also sets aside money for leisure activities. She said that dining out on weekends costs her about 100 dirhams per month. While she does not follow a fixed shopping budget, she tries to keep her spending between 100 and 150 dirhams.

In addition, miscellaneous expenses such as water and Noon Minutes deliveries add another 50 dirhams to her monthly costs.

After calculating all her expenses, she estimated that she spends around 1,100 dirhams per month on average. She noted that this amount reflects her personal lifestyle and may vary depending on an individual's spending habits and priorities.

