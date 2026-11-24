Nvidia employees celebrated Jensen Huang's triumphant return to the helm with cheers and claps, just 11 days after he resigned amid allegations of multiple affairs and national security concerns. On his first day back at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, employees gave a warrior welcome to the 63-year-old executive, with a loud standing ovation amid chants of "Jensen! Jensen!"

In a video shared on social media by Ming-Yu Liu, Nvidia's vice president of research, an overjoyed Jensen can be heard thanking the crowd and telling them he'll try to be a better CEO on his second stint.

"Thank you all for the second chance. I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around," he said, as some man in the background shouted, "Love you, Jensen!"

Nvidia AI's X account also welcomed the embattled CEO with the post saying, "He's back." Nvidia's official X account posted an image of Huang's party without any words.

Jensen Huang's Dramatic Return

The Nvidia board vowed not to reinstate Huang as recently as last week. But amid pressure from shareholders, venture capitalists and President Donald Trump, Nvidia announced early on Monday that Huang would once again control the company.

The company's shares jumped as much as 32 per cent after the announcement.

Huang's initial downfall stemmed from revelations that he had a lengthy affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who was a director of Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing company. In the fallout, it was reported that he had had affairs with two of his staffers at Nvidia, causing the board to lose confidence in the 63-year-old CEO.

He was replaced by Nvidia CFO Colette Kress while the company searched for a permanent successor. Among the shortlist of candidates, the board reached out, according to reports, to Rene Haas, CEO of Arm, which at 7 am ET announced it had extended its contract with Haas through 2033. Within two hours, Nvidia announced Huang's return.

According to a statement from Nvidia's Board of Directors, the board voted unanimously in favour of Huang's reinstatement following a series of discussions and meetings with him. The board said it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company.

