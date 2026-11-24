Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang's return as chief executive has brought the spotlight back on the world's most powerful artificial intelligence chipmaker. But away from the company's boardroom, another story is attracting attention: how Huang and his wife, Lori Huang, have built and structured their enormous family fortune.

The couple, who started with just six months of living expenses in their bank account when they co-founded Nvidia, now control approximately 870 million shares of the chipmaker. These holdings were valued at more than $109 billion before Huang's return as CEO was announced, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Their wealth is not held in a single personal investment account. It is spread across family trusts, limited liability companies (LLCs) and a philanthropic foundation. The arrangements also offer a glimpse into how some of America's wealthiest families manage their assets, plan for succession and transfer wealth to future generations.

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Interestingly, Lori Huang has a significant role in this financial structure, despite maintaining a relatively low public profile.

Jensen Huang Returns As Nvidia CEO After Sudden Exit

Huang resigned as CEO on November 12 following revelations about extramarital relationships. His departure raised questions about the company's leadership and sent shockwaves through the technology industry.

However, Nvidia's board reversed its decision on November 23 and reinstated Huang as president, CEO and board director with immediate effect. Along with Nvidia employees, US President Donald Trump has also welcomed the decision.

The board said it had unanimously approved his return after discussions and meetings with him. It also said it had received inputs from senior US government officials and was satisfied that his reinstatement did not pose a national security risk.

Huang said he was "honoured" to return and thanked the board, employees, shareholders and his family for their support. Nvidia's shares rallied (over 30 per cent) sharply following the announcement, reflecting investor relief over the leadership uncertainty.

The return has also renewed interest in the family's Nvidia holdings and the structures through which they control their wealth.

How Jensen And Lori Huang Hold Their Nvidia Fortune

Jensen and Lori Huang's Nvidia holdings are spread across several entities. According to the WSJ report, the couple directly and indirectly control around 3.6 per cent of Nvidia's shares. This includes approximately 70 million shares held directly by Jensen Huang and hundreds of millions of shares held through trusts and other entities.

One of the biggest components is the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Living Trust, established in 1995. It holds nearly 468 million Nvidia shares. The couple are co-trustees of the trust, which means they share responsibility for managing its assets.

Another approximately 133 million shares are held through limited liability companies whose sole member is the living trust. Such structures are commonly used by wealthy families to manage assets, organise investments and plan for succession. They can also offer certain asset-protection and estate-planning benefits.

The couple have also transferred Nvidia shares into irrevocable trusts over the years. One such trust, established in 2012, holds more than 31 million shares. Another irrevocable remainder trust, created in 2016, holds approximately 109 million shares.

These arrangements are particularly relevant to estate planning. Wealthy families often transfer assets into irrevocable trusts when their value is relatively low. If those assets appreciate significantly later, the subsequent gains can remain outside the original owners' taxable estates, subject to applicable rules.

Lori Huang Runs The Couple's $9.2 Billion Foundation

Lori Huang's influence extends beyond the family's investment holdings. She is the president of the Jen-Hsun & Lori Huang Foundation, while Jensen Huang serves as its secretary and chief financial officer.

The foundation held nearly 59 million Nvidia shares, according to regulatory filings. These shares legally belong to the charitable organisation and should not be confused with the couple's personal financial holdings.

The foundation's assets have grown dramatically alongside Nvidia's rise. Its reported assets increased from $12.6 million in 2007 to approximately $9.2 billion at the end of 2024, according to its latest available tax filing reviewed by Fortune.

That makes it one of America's largest private philanthropic foundations. The organisation has supported several educational, cultural and charitable initiatives. One of its major commitments was a $75 million grant to Vanderbilt University to establish a college of art, architecture and design at its San Francisco campus.

Other beneficiaries include Stanford University, Oregon State University, the San Francisco Opera and Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, a food bank. The foundation has also supported research initiatives by providing computing resources to universities and non-profit organisations.

However, a significant portion of its distributions has gone to donor-advised funds (DAFs) maintained at Charles Schwab.

In 2024, the foundation contributed more than $80 million to such funds. DAFs allow donors to receive certain tax benefits when money is contributed, while recommending grants to charities at a later date. Contributions to these funds can also count towards the minimum annual distribution requirement for private foundations.

How The Huangs Planned Their Wealth Transfer

The couple's estate-planning arrangements began relatively early in their journey. Jensen and Lori met while studying electrical engineering at Oregon State University. After graduating, they worked in Silicon Valley before Lori stepped away from her career to raise their two children as Jensen worked on building Nvidia.

The company was founded in 1993. Within a few years, the couple had begun organising their financial assets through trusts.

One of the key objectives was to transfer wealth to their children and future generations while managing potential gift and estate-tax liabilities. Grantor retained annuity trusts (GRATs) were among the instruments used in their estate-planning arrangements.

These trusts allow individuals to transfer assets to beneficiaries while retaining annuity payments for a specified period. If the assets appreciate beyond the applicable IRS hurdle rate, the excess appreciation can pass to beneficiaries with potentially limited gift-tax consequences.