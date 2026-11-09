Meet Lori Mills, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's Wife And Partner Of 41 Years

Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang confessed to cheating on his wife and having an extramarital affair. After the admission, his personal life has drawn massive attention on social media platforms.

He faces an internal probe into whether he was the target of a "foreign intelligence effort" after a media report linked him to a Chinese businesswoman accused of passing information to Beijing.

"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no justification for what I did," he admitted in a letter to Nvidia employees.

As the headlines focus on other situations, many online users are looking back at his long-standing marriage to his wife, Lori Mills.

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Who is Lori Mills?

Lori Mills met Jensen Huang during their college years at Oregon State University in the early 1980s. According to Vietnam.vn, Huang was just 17 years old when he approached her and asked to be his laboratory partner.

The journey of lab partners to partners for life began there. As their love blossomed, the two tied the knot in 1985. It was the same year she completed her electrical engineering degree.

According to reports, Mills worked as a microchip designer at Hewlett-Packard before stepping away from corporate work to focus on family and philanthropic work.

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The couple shares two children, a son and a daughter.

According to the news agency Reuters, their daughter Madison Huang is a senior director of product and technical marketing for physical AI platforms at Nvidia, while their son Spencer Huang manages robotics software products.

The couple kept their married life private despite Huang's rise as a titan in the technology sector. In 2007, they established the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation, which aims to support education, healthcare, and advanced technology research.

Jen-Hsun Huang and Lori Mills Huang Collaborative Innovation Complex.

Photo Credit: oregonstate.edu

Huang said on Sunday in a message to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife and took "full responsibility" for his actions.

Lori Mills has not released any public statement regarding the admission or the ongoing investigations.