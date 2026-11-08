HD Kumaraswamy Claims IAS Officer Paid Bribe To Stop Transfer, Points To Minister

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has sparked a controversy alleging that IAS officer and Hassan Deputy Commissioner Latha Kumari has staved off her transfer by paying a huge bribe. Targeting Karnataka Minister KM Shivalingegowda -- who is in charge of the district -- Kumaraswamy has alleged that Rs 75 lakh was paid to prevent the transfer. The officer has strongly denied the allegations, saying it is fake news and a police case is being filed about it.

Earlier today, speaking to reporters in Hassan after visiting the historic Hasanamba temple in Hassan, Kumaraswamy read out excerpts from a written script of what he described as a WhatsApp conversation between an unidentified person and Latha Kumari's personal assistant Shashikiran. In course of the conversation, the information about the bribery is revealed, he said.

He claimed the Deputy Commissioner's office was involved in collecting bribes from stone crusher owners and residential layout developers for granting permissions and clearing land conversion files. As evidence, he released copies of WhatsApp chats that exposed a widespread corruption racket involving middlemen and senior district officials.

The minister alleged that Shashikiran was collecting bribes through intermediaries and handing over the money to her. He also alleged that District In-charge Minister KM Shivalingegowda was also involved in the corruption network and a bribe of Rs 75 lakh has been paid to Shivalingegowda to prevent Latha Kumari's transfer.



The officer said a police case is being filed and after a "thorough investigation, whatever is false will come to light".

"Spreading such fake news is an unforgivable crime. Spreading false information to defame someone, weaken them, target them, or put them down is something we have never done, will not do in the future, nor have we done in the past, and we are not doing it now. We are giving a complaint to the police and bringing out the truth," she added.

"I am stating once again that we have never engaged in any unauthorised activities. If our PA or their section has sent any such erroneous message, strict action will be taken. Furthermore, if anyone continues to circulate such false information and fake news to the press and public, I will trace them down decisively," she said.

"We have never done anything wrong, nor are we doing it, nor will we do it. I want to make this message very clear, and I request everyone not to believe it. Let this be investigated; whoever is at fault must face strict action and bear the consequences," she added.