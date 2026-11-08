4 Killed As Car Rams Bridge On Surat-Chennai Expressway In Karnataka

Four people from Karnataka's Yadgir district were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into an under-construction bridge on the Surat-Chennai Expressway near Ibrahimpur in Shahapur taluk, police said.

They were returning to their native village on Saturday after visiting the Bhavani Devi temple at Tuljapur in Maharashtra, police said.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the bridge structure.

Two occupants died on the spot, while the other two, who sustained serious injuries, were rushed to a hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries a few hours later.

The victims were identified as Gururaj Suresh Chavan (29), Reddy Bagla Rathod (33), Govinda Seethya Chavan (28) and Kumar Ramu Rathod (26).

The car was completely mangled in the crash, police said.

A case has been registered at Shahapur police station, and an investigation is underway, they added.