Karnataka 1st PUC Exams 2027: Common Question Papers To Replace College-Level System

Karnataka will introduce a centralised question paper system for the first-year Pre-University Course (1st PUC) annual examinations in 2027. The state government has assigned the responsibility of preparing question papers to the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB).

As part of the new system, all Pre-University (PU) colleges across Karnataka will follow a common examination timetable. The question papers will be prepared at the state level and sent digitally to the respective colleges on the day of the examination.

However, KSEAB will only be responsible for preparing the question papers. The examinations will continue to be conducted under the supervision of the Department of School Education (Pre-University).

How Will The New 1st PUC Exam System Work?

Under the revised arrangement, question papers for the 2027 annual examinations will be prepared centrally by KSEAB instead of being set separately at the college level. The practical examinations will follow a different arrangement. Their schedule will be prepared at the district level.

The evaluation of answer sheets will continue at the college level, even though the question papers will be common across the state. Results will be announced only after the respective District Deputy Directors review and approve them.

Why Has Karnataka Introduced This Change?

The state government aims to monitor the quality of education from the first year of the Pre-University Course itself.

School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said the move would help the department assess students' academic performance and identify areas that need improvement before they reach the second year of PU studies. He also said the decision could help improve the pass percentage in the 2nd PUC examinations.

The new arrangement will bring a common question paper system to 1st PUC annual examinations across Karnataka from 2027, while colleges will continue to handle answer sheet evaluation.