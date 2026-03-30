Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 To Be Announced On March 31 At 10 AM

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will declare 1st PUC Class 11 result 2026 on Tuesday (March 31). Students can check the result by visiting the official website result.proed.in

The results will be released in phases, with initial access granted to select colleges. For example, students from specific institutions in the Dakshina Kannada district could be among the first to see their scores.

To download the scorecard, students should visit the official website and click on the PUC 1 result link. Enter the registration number or SATS number along with the date of birth. Submit the details to view the result on the screen, which can then be saved for future reference.

The provisional marks memo will contain key information, including:

Student's name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total score

Pass/fail status

Students are advised to carefully verify all details on the marks memo.

The online result is provisional, with original mark sheets to be issued later by schools or colleges. Students can request re-evaluation or verification if needed, following the board's schedule. The result timeline aligns with previous years, with exams in February and results declared by late March.