Advertisement

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 To Be Announced On March 31 At 10 AM

Karnataka 1st PUC Class 11 results for 2026 will be released on March 31 on result.proed.in, initially for select colleges.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 To Be Announced On March 31 At 10 AM
Students Can Check Karnataka PUC 1 Result Online At Official Website
  • Karnataka Board will declare 1st PUC Class 11 result on March 31, 2026
  • Results will be released in phases, starting with select colleges in Dakshina Kannada
  • Students can check results at result.proed.in using registration or SATS number and DOB
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Education Result

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will declare 1st PUC Class 11 result 2026 on Tuesday (March 31). Students can check the result by visiting the official website result.proed.in

The results will be released in phases, with initial access granted to select colleges. For example, students from specific institutions in the Dakshina Kannada district could be among the first to see their scores.

To download the scorecard, students should visit the official website and click on the PUC 1 result link. Enter the registration number or SATS number along with the date of birth. Submit the details to view the result on the screen, which can then be saved for future reference.

The provisional marks memo will contain key information, including:

  • Student's name
  • Roll number
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Total score
  • Pass/fail status
  • Students are advised to carefully verify all details on the marks memo.

The online result is provisional, with original mark sheets to be issued later by schools or colleges. Students can request re-evaluation or verification if needed, following the board's schedule. The result timeline aligns with previous years, with exams in February and results declared by late March.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Karnataka School Examination Assessment Board, Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 OUT, Karnataka Puc Results
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com