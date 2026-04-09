Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Out: Check Scores Via Websites, SMS, WhatsApp, Direct Link

Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Results 2026 Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the 2nd PUC (Class 12) examination results. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official websites, karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in, as well as on DigiLocker. Students can check their results at karresults.nic.in by entering their registration details and selecting the relevant subject.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 17 across 1,217 centres in the state. This year, a total of 7,10,363 students from 5,174 pre-university colleges registered for the exams. Of these, 2,92,645 students were from the science stream, 2,11,174 from commerce, and 1,42,982 from the arts stream.

Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Results 2026 Live: Here's Direct Link To Check

Apart from the official websites and DigiLocker, students can also check their results through the KarnatakaOne mobile application. For the first time, scorecards are also available on DigiLocker. Students can access their digital marksheets at digilocker.gov.in.

Results via SMS and WhatsApp

The board will also share results on students' registered mobile numbers. Students will receive their results via SMS or WhatsApp. These alternative arrangements have been made to ensure timely access and reduce dependency on online portals.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: How To Check On karresults.nic.in

Step 1: Visit the official website - karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "PUC II Exam 1 Result 2026" link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on "Submit" to view your result

Steps To Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 On KarnatakaOne App

Download the KarnatakaOne app from the Google Play Store or the official Karnataka government website

Register using your mobile number

Click on the "SSLC/PU Examination" tab

Select "PUC" and choose "PUC Exam Result"

Enter your subject combination and PUC registration number

Click on "Search" to view your result

The digital result displayed on the KarnatakaOne app can be downloaded and used for reference until students receive their official marksheets.

Helpline for Students

Students facing issues while checking or downloading their results can contact the official helpline at 080-23460525.