Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC Result 2026: When And How To Download Your Scorecard

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will release the Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) Result 2026 today, April 9, at 3 PM. Candidates can check and download their scorecards by visiting the official websites.

To check and download their online marksheet, students need to enter their registration number and choose their subject stream. The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam took place from February 28 to March 17, 2026. The Karnataka Board will release the exam results for all three exams (1, 2, and 3).

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: How to Download

Students can easily access and download their Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 by following these simple steps:

Visit the official website: karresults.nic.in .

. Click on the link for 'Karnataka 2nd PUC Examination-1 Result 2026.'

Log in using your registration number, select your subject stream, and click the 'Submit' button.

Your Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Review the details and download your result.

Make sure to save or print a copy for future reference

The result will include important details such as the candidate's name, registration number, the names of the subjects, and the marks obtained in each subject. It will also show the aggregate marks and the overall result status, providing a complete overview of the candidate's performance in the examination.

A total of 710,363 students have registered for the 2026 Karnataka 2nd PUC exam, spanning across 5,174 colleges in the state. Of these, 292,645 students are from the Science stream, 211,174 from Commerce, and 142,982 from the Arts stream.

Where to Check KSEAB PUC 2nd Result 2026

Students can also access the Karnataka Board Class 12 (PUC 2) results through DigiLocker by following these simple steps: