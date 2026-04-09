Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Results 2026 Live: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced that the Class 12 PUC (Pre-University Course) results will be declared today, April 9. KSEAB Chairman Prakash GT Nittali confirmed that delays in data compilation and logistical challenges led to the postponement. The board had initially planned to announce the results on April 7.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 17 across 1,217 centres in the state. This year, a total of 7,10,363 students from 5,174 pre-university colleges registered for the examinations. Of these, 2,92,645 students were from the science stream, 2,11,174 from commerce, and 1,42,982 from the arts stream.

Once declared, students will be able to check their results on the board's official websites, karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in, as well as on DigiLocker. Apart from the official websites and DigiLocker, students will also be able to check their results through the KarnatakaOne mobile application.

For the first time, scorecards will also be available on DigiLocker. Students can access their digital marksheets at digilocker.gov.in starting 3 pm on April 9.

KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 LIVE Updates