Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz In Response To Israeli Strikes On Lebanon

Less than 24 hours after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire with Iran, the Islamic Republic has closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon, the Associated Press reported.

The US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire early Wednesday, as part of which Iran agreed to re-open the Strait of Hormuz, potentially restoring global energy supplies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly shown support for the United States' decision for a ceasefire with Iran but said that it does not include Lebanon.

"Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region," Netanyahu wrote on X.

However, in a separate post, he stated, "The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shares by the US, Israel and Israel's regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations. The two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon."

Israel continued military operations in Lebanon and against Hezbollah, killing 89 and wounding 722, which has prompted protests from Iran.

