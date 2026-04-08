"A Beautiful Thing": Trump Wants Hormuz Tolls As A "Joint Venture" With Iran

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he is planning a "joint venture" with Iran to set up tolls in the Strait of Hormuz after Washington and Tehran agreed to a two-week ceasefire deal.

Jonathan Karl, an ABC News journalist, asked Trump if he approved of Iran charging a toll on ships that go through the Strait of Hormuz, to which the Republican leader responded, "We're thinking of doing it as a joint venture. It's a way of securing it - also securing it from lots of other people."

Trump added, "It's a beautiful thing."

This morning, I asked President Trump if he's okay with the Iranians charging a toll for all ships that go through the Strait of Hormuz, he told me there may be a Joint US-Iran venture to charge tolls:



“We're thinking of doing it as a joint venture. It's a way of securing it —… — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) April 8, 2026

Trump Wants US To Charge Toll On Ships For Hormuz Passage

On Tuesday, Trump announced that the United States is contemplating the imposition of a toll on vessels traversing the strategic waterways.

If the United States moves ahead with the move, it would likely require direct American military control over Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean and lies mostly within Omani and Iranian territorial waters.

Trump also declared victory in the ongoing war, reiterating his claim that Iran has been militarily defeated, despite Iran's sustained drone and missile attacks across the Middle East and its continuing blockade of Hormuz.

"We're the winners. We won, OK? They are militarily defeated. The only thing they have is the psychology of, 'oh, we're going to drop a couple of mines in the water,'" he said.

"We have a concept where we'll charge tolls."

The channel typically sees around 120 daily transits, according to shipping industry intelligence site Lloyd's List.

Some media reports have suggested that Tehan may already be charging a $2 million toll on some ships for allowing passage through the strait.

If Trump proceeds with the plan and charges a similar fee, the US could earn an average of $240 million per day.

