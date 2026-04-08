At Least 254 Killed, Over 1,100 Injured In Israeli Attack In Lebanon

Hospitals in Beirut and across Lebanon are struggling to cope with hundreds of casualties after the Israeli military launched more than 100 air strikes within a 10-minute window. According to civil defence, at least 254 people have been killed and more than 1,100 injured, with the death count expected to rise as many remain in a critical condition. Rescuers are still working to reach those reported missing or trapped under the rubble of destroyed buildings.

This wave of air strikes, described as the largest since the outbreak of the war in Lebanon, began shortly after Donald Trump announced a 15-day ceasefire and negotiations with Iran aimed at finding peace in the Middle East. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Lebanon is not included in the truce.

Iran on Wednesday closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli attacks on Lebanon, the Associated Press reported.

One of the first major strikes hit a cafe in Saida, killing eight people and injuring 22 others. In Baalbek, a funeral was hit, resulting in the deaths of at least 10 people and leaving several others injured.

Damage In Residential Areas

Most of the strikes targeted congested neighbourhoods, causing significant damage and loss of life. In several locations, rescuers and civil defence teams are working to remove debris to reach the injured. The Israel Defence Forces said 50 fighter jets participated in the operation, carrying out more than 100 strikes on Hezbollah sites. Beirut was shaken by massive explosions in areas that have traditionally been free of any Hezbollah presence or influence.

According to Iran's Tasnim news agency, Tehran has threatened to withdraw from the provisional ceasefire if Israel continues to attack Lebanon. The Pakistan Prime Minister, who mediated the ceasefire between the US and Iran, stated that Lebanon was included in the agreement and urged all parties to show restraint.

Calls For Restraint

"Violations of the ceasefire have been reported at a few places across the conflict zone, which undermine the spirit of the peace process. I earnestly and sincerely urge all parties to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire for two weeks, as agreed upon, so that diplomacy can take a lead role towards a peaceful settlement of the conflict," Shehbaz Sharif said in a post on X.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the strikes, describing them as barbaric. "Today, Israel persists once again in its aggression, committing a new massacre to add to its record, in blatant defiance of all human values, and in disregard of all efforts aimed at calming the situation and achieving stability," Aoun said in a statement.