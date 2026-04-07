Karnataka 2nd PUC (Class 12) Result To Be Declared On April 9, Report Says

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 Date: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), which was scheduled to declare the Second PUC Examination 1 results today, has postponed the release. The results will now be announced on April 9, The Indian Express reported, quoting KSEAB chairman Prakash GT Nittali. However, the exact time of declaration is yet to be finalised.

The delay in the result announcement is due to the Model Code of Conduct in force for by-elections in Bagalkot and Davangere. Officials involved in the examination process have been deployed for election duties, leading to the postponement.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations were conducted from February 18 to March 17 across 1,217 centres in the state. This year, a total of 7,10,363 students from 5,174 pre-university colleges registered for the examinations. Of these, 2,92,645 students were from the science stream, 2,11,174 from commerce, and 1,42,982 from the arts stream.

Where To Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026

Once declared, students will be able to check their results on the board's official websites, karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in, as well as on DigiLocker.

Passing Marks

The minimum qualifying marks for the 2nd PUC examinations have been reduced from 35 per cent to 30 per cent for the 2026 academic session.

Karnataka SSLC (Class 10) Exams

KSEAB has announced that the evaluation of SSLC answer scripts will begin on April 8. The SSLC Exam 1 Result 2026 is expected to be declared in May. The evaluation of third-language papers, including Hindi and Sanskrit, will commence on April 9.

The Karnataka SSLC Exams 2026 were held from March 18 to April 2, with over 5 lakh students appearing. The board is also scheduled to conduct SSLC Exam 2 in May 2026.

The board has revised the SSLC grading system for 2026. Under the new scheme, marks obtained in the third-language paper will not be included in the final aggregate score, although the subject will remain mandatory. The total marks for SSLC evaluation have been reduced to 525 from the earlier 625.