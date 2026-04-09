Karnataka 12th Board Result 2026: 86.48% Students Pass, Science Stream Leads With 91%

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 OUT: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the 2nd PUC (Class 12) results for 2026. A total of 6,32,200 students appeared across all streams, of which 5,46,698 students passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 86.48 per cent. This marks a significant improvement from last year's pass rate of 73.45 per cent, when 4,68,439 of 6,37,805 students cleared the exams.

Stream-wise Performance

The science stream led the results with a pass percentage of 91.69 per cent, followed by commerce at 88.04 per cent and arts at 72.86 per cent.

Gender-wise Performance

Girls outperformed boys:

Boys: 2,78,458 appeared, 2,32,928 passed (83.65%)

Girls: 3,52,742 appeared, 3,13,770 passed (88.70%)

Urban vs Rural Performance

Urban students recorded a pass percentage of 85.95 per cent (4,32,652 appeared, 3,71,853 passed), while rural students performed slightly better at 87.62 per cent (1,99,548 appeared, 1,74,845 passed). Last year, urban and rural pass percentages were 74.55 per cent and 69.33 per cent, respectively.

College-wise Performance

Government PU Colleges: 78.72%

Aided PU Colleges: 82.90%

Unaided PU Colleges: 90.73% (highest)

BBMP PU Colleges: 77.78%

Residential PU Colleges: 93.99%

How To Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026

Visit the board's official website, karresults.nic.in.

Click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 link.

Enter your registration number and select your subject combination.

Submit details to check the result.

Download and take a printout of the marks memo for future use

Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar number.

Download and save your digital marksheet.

The marksheet includes subject-wise marks, total score, and qualifying status. Students are advised to download the provisional result for future reference.

The KSEAB has also announced that the PUC 2 exams for the next session will be held from April 30 to May 13, 2026.