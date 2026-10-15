Karnataka SSLC 2027: Exam 1 From March 22, Registration Open

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has started online registration for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exam 1, 2027. Deadline to complete registered is November 11.

According to the board's instructions, schools must log in to the registration portal using their designated credentials and enter the required student details. The process includes uploading photographs and signatures in the prescribed JPEG format and verifying all information before submitting the applications.

Registration is open to eligible regular students, repeat candidates and students with disabilities. Schools must also provide identification details, including the Permanent Education Number (PEN) and APAAR ID, wherever applicable, in accordance with the board's guidelines.

How to Register for Karnataka SSLC Exam 1, 2027

Schools can complete the registration process by following these steps:

Visit the official KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in .

. Navigate to the school login portal.

Enter the school's registered username and password.

Fill in the required details of eligible students.

Upload photographs and signatures according to the prescribed specifications.

Verify all the information carefully.

Submit the registration forms through the portal.

For technical assistance, schools can contact the helpline at 080-23310075. Private fresh candidates and repeaters should check the official website for registration instructions specific to their categories.